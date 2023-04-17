SC grants bail to TMC's Gokhale in crowdfunding case

Crowdfunding 'misuse' case: SC grants bail to TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale

Gokhale was arrested by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch from Delhi on December 30, 2022

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 17 2023, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 16:41 ist
Saket Gokhale. Credit: Twitter/@SaketGokhale

 The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale in a case related to alleged misuse of money collected through crowdfunding.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Vikram Nath, while granting relief to the leader, noted that a charge sheet has already been filed in the case.

Gokhale was arrested by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch from Delhi on December 30, 2022.

He is facing charges under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 467 (forgery) of the IPC.

  

Supreme Court
Saket Gokhale
TMC 
India News

