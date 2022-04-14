Curfew relaxed for 2 hours in riot-hit Khargone; only women allowed to step out

Only women allowed to step out in riot-hit Khargone

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 14 2022, 13:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 14:08 ist

Curfew was relaxed for two hours on Thursday in violence-hit Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh and only women were allowed to step out to buy essential items, officials said.

A number of women were seen making brisk purchases during the relaxation provided from 10 am on Thursday, after four days in the riot-affected city. So far, 121 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, a police official said.

Curfew was clamped in Khargone on Sunday evening following incidents of arson and stone-pelting during Ram Navami celebrations.

“The situation is under control. Only women have been allowed to step out of their homes and buy essential stuff during the two-hour relaxation provided from 10 am,” Khargone Collector Anugrah P told reporters. Only milk, vegetable, medical and provision stores have been opened for two hours, she said.

So far, 121 people have been arrested in connection with violence and 89 of them have been sent to jail, Inspector General of Police (Indore- Rural Zone) Rakesh Gupta said. In light of violent incidents in parts of Madhya Pradesh since Sunday, the state government has issued an alert to the authorities in all districts for the upcoming festivals.

The state government has constituted a two-member claims tribunal to recover damages from those involved in communal violence in Khargone, an official earlier said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

The gazette notification for setting up the tribunal was issued on Tuesday, he said. The tribunal, headed by retired district judge Dr. Shivkumar Mishra and also comprising ex-state government secretary Prabhat Parashar, will complete the work in a period of three months, the notification said. 

Inspector General of Police
Khargone
Madhya Pradesh

