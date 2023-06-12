Cyclone Biparjoy Updates: Parts of Mumbai, Maharashtra receive rains

Cyclone Biparjoy intensified into an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' on Sunday morning and is likely to make landfall between the Kutch district of Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan on June 15, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Track all the latest updates here with DH!
Rain lashes parts of Maharashtra's Mumbai
High tide hits Marine Drive in Maharashtra's Mumbai
Cyclone Biparjoy: Union home secretary reviews preparedness
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Sunday reviewed the preparedness of different wings of the central government and the Gujarat administration to deal with the impending Cyclone Biparjoy, officials said.
High waves crash against beachline ahead ofCycloneBiparjoy's expected landfall in Porbandar.
Biparjoy likely to cross Saurashtra, Kutch coasts around noon on June 15
Several parts of Mumbai and Maharashtra received rains on Sunday amid impending Cyclone Biparjoy
Mumbai city, as well as coastal parts of the state, also witnessed strong winds as the intensity of CycloneBiparjoyincreased bringing rains to the western parts of the state. Strong winds also affected the air quality and visibility due to dust particles. Some trees fell in parts of Mumbai due to gusty winds, said a civic official.
High tidal waves in Mumbai as Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies into severe cyclonic storm