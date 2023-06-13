Cyclone Biparjoy Updates: Train services hit in Gujarat, evacuation from coastal villages to start today

The cyclone is expected to make landfall between the Kutch district of Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan on June 15, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It also issued an orange alert for Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch coasts. PM Modi held a high-level meeting to review the situation and take stock of preparedness. He directed officials to ensure the safe evacuation of people living in vulnerable locations in the path of the cyclone. Track all updates here with DH!