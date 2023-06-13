Cyclone Biparjoy Updates: Train services hit in Gujarat, evacuation from coastal villages to start today

The cyclone is expected to make landfall between the Kutch district of Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan on June 15, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It also issued an orange alert for Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch coasts. PM Modi held a high-level meeting to review the situation and take stock of preparedness. He directed officials to ensure the safe evacuation of people living in vulnerable locations in the path of the cyclone. Track all updates here with DH!
High tidal waves seen in Mumbai due to impact of Cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea
Rough sea conditions and strong winds witnessed in Gujarat's Dwarka
National Disaster Response Force personnel brief citizens ahead of CycloneBiparjoy’s landfall, at Mandvi, in Kutch.
Woman killed, husband hurt as tree falls on bike due to strong wind in Gujarat's Rajkot district
A woman was killed and her husband was injured on Monday after a tree fell on their motorcycle on a state highway in Jasdan taluka of Gujarat's Rajkot district due to strong winds, an official said.
The woman, identified as Varsha Bavaliya, was riding pillion on the motorcycle when a tree fell on itdue to strong winds on Kamlapur-Bhadla state highway at around 11:30 am.
Villagers leave Jakhau village during evacuation ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall in Kutch district.
High tides crash at the seafront at Colaba, ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall in Kutch.
Two of five people who went missing in sea at Juhu Beach in Mumbai rescued
One out of the five died and the search for the remaining two is under way.The incident occurred at Juhu Koliwada in the western suburbs, where a group of five boys, in the age group of 12 to 16 years, ventured into the sea around 5.30 pm.
Authorities have already warned people and fishermen against venturing into the sea because of the rough conditions ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy.
High tide hits Marine Drive in Mumbai
Evacuation from villages near Gujarat coast to start today
Authorities will start evacuating people from villages located within 10 km from the coast in Kutch-Saurashtra districts of Gujarat from Tuesday as powerful Cyclone Biparjoyin the Arabian Sea appears set to hit the western state on June 15.
Pakistan govt orders mass evacuation ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall
The Pakistan authorities on Monday started evacuation efforts to move 80,000 citizens from the low-lying coastal areas in the southern Sindh province as the fast-approaching severe Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to hit the coastline later this week, media reported.
Cyclone Biparjoy likely to enter Rajasthan on June 16, NWR cancels train services
The North Western Railway (NWR) has cancelled some train services as the cyclonic storm Biparjoy is likely to enter southwest Rajasthan on June 16, officials said on Monday.
Search ops on for 4 missing boys at Mumbai's Juhu beach
Biparjoy to cross Saurashtra & Kutch near Jakhau Port by evening of June 15: IMD
VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) Biparjoy lay centred at 02:30 IST over the Northeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea about 290 km southwest of Porbandar & 360 km south-southwest of Jakhau Port. To cross Saurashtra & Kutch near Jakhau Port by evening of June 15: IMD