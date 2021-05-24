Cyclone Yaas Live: Yaas to intensify over the next 48 hours; landfall likely on Wednesday

A week after cyclone Tauktae, cyclone Yaas brews in the eastern part of India, proving to be another challenge for the country grappling with a severe outbreak of the coronavirus. The cyclone will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours, IMD said. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
When you are asked to evacuate
Depression over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal intensified into a Deep Depression and about 600 km north-northwest of Port Blair.
PM Modi reviews preparedness for cyclone Yaas, asks for timely evacuation of people
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for timely evacuation of those involved in off-shore activities as he chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of states and central government agencies to deal with the situation arising out of cyclone Yaas.
Read more here
Explained: How IMD categorises cyclones
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has had a hectic month so far as the country's top weather body continues to issuewarnings and predicttrajectories of two cyclones on both sides of the Indian peninsula. While cyclone Tauktae rammed into the west coast, the incipient cyclone Yaas is likely to strike the east coast on Wednesday.
Read more
Prepare for worst-case scenario, evacuate on overdrive, NDRF chief advises states
As West Bengal and Odisha brace for another severe cyclone after the Amphan havoc last year, NDRF chief S N Pradhan has urged authorities in the two states to adopt an over-preparing approach for the impending natural disaster, and carry out evacuation even in the least vulnerable places.
Read more
Armed forces, Coast Guard take steps to mitigate impact of Cyclone Yaas
The tri-services and the Indian Coast Guard have taken several steps to mitigate the impact of cyclone Yaas that is expected to hit the eastern coast of India on Monday, the defence ministry said.
Read more