Cyclone Yaas Live: Bengal may have to weather storm stronger than Amphan, says Mamata

Cyclone Yaas, brewing in the east coast of India, will intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and is likely to cross Odisha-West Bengal coasts on May 26, IMD said. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said the cyclone may be more severe than Amphan, which lashed the state last year. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
A worker carries LPG cylinders on a tricycle during rains ahead of the landfall of Cyclone 'Yaas' in Kolkata
The districts of Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura, Birbhum, Nadia, Paschim and Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Murshidabad, Jhargram, Purulia would also be affected by the cyclone, said Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo
Cyclone Yaas: Bengal power utilities better prepared than Amphan time
The two power utilities of West Bengal on Monday claimed that they are better prepared for Cyclone Yaas, which is likely to hit the state and Odisha on May 26, than they were before last year's storm, Amphan.
The state-owned West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) and private utility CESC Limited, which supplies power to Kolkata and adjoining areas including Howrah, said they aim to minimise inconvenience to consumers.
Cyclone Yaas likely to be more severe than Amphan, may affect 20 Bengal districts: Mamata Banerjee
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that the West Bengal government has made all necessary arrangements in dealing with the aftermath of cyclone Yaas, which might affect 20 districts of the state.
Read more
Odisha fully prepared to face cyclone Yaas: Patnaik tells Shah
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday informed the Centre that the state was fully prepared to deal with the very severe cyclonic storm 'Yaas', which is likely to make landfall near Balasore on May 26.
Patnaik said this while interacting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah who reviewed the cyclone situation. "We are fully prepared and our officers are in touch with officers of the union government. We will get back on requirements," the chief minister said. - PTI
Cyclone Yaas may be more severe than Amphan: Mamata
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that the West Bengal government has made all necessary arrangements in dealing with the aftermath of cyclone Yaas, which might affect 20 districts of the state.
Read more
Amit Shah reviews states' preparation for Cyclone Yaas ahead of landfall
Cyclonic storm Yaas is likely to make landfall near Balasore in north Odisha at a speed of 155 kmph to 165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph, around noon on May 26, the Met department said on Monday.
Read more
Covid fear or cyclone fear? Odisha battles both crises
With the Odisha government launching a massive evacuation drive to save people from the fury of Cyclone Yaas, many people in the coastal districts of Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur are reluctant to move to government shelters as they are scared of catching coronavirus, an official said.
Read more