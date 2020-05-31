Cyclonic storm may hit Maharashtra, Gujarat coast in 2 to 3 days

A low-pressure area has turned into a cyclonic storm that may hit the North Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts in the next two to three days.

According to the forecast made by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm may hit by June 3. The Mumbai-based Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) is closely monitoring the progress.

"A low pressure area has formed over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto mid­tropospheric levels. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over east-central adjoining south-east Arabian Sea during next 24 hours and likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move nearly northwards and reach near North Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts by June 3," the RMC-IMD said.

"We are keeping a watch," said IMD's deputy director general of meteorology Dr KS Hosalikar.