Dalit youth assaulted in Gujarat for sporting moustache

A 22-year-old Dalit youth in Ahmedabad was assaulted at his house by a group of people for allegedly sporting a moustache. Police said that some of the accused in the case have been apprehended while the hunt was on to nab others. There have been similar attacks on scheduled caste youths in recent past at various places in the state for reportedly sporting moustaches, attires and even traditional shoes.

According to the FIR, the complainant Suresh Vaghela, a resident of Karakthal in Viramgam taluka, was assaulted by a group of ten people, belonging to Other Backward Caste community which considers itself as 'upper caste' Kshtriya, from the same village reportedly for "roaming in the village sporting a moustache." The assault occurred on Sunday night at around 10:30-11:00 pm outside the complainant's house.

"We have registered the case as per the complaint given to the police. We have arrested some of the accused immediately while search is on to nab the rest of them," said Ahmedabad district superintendent of police Virendra Singh Yadav. He added that "prima facie it seems that there were some past incidents of rivalry between the complainant and the accused."

The complainant Vaghela has said in the FIR that he received a call from an accused Dhama Thakor at around 10:30 pm who allegedly threatened the former for sporting a moustache and asked him to come out of the house. Vaghela ignored the call but again he received a call on his other mobile from Thakor asking the complainant to come out.

"At around 10:45, my father opened the door after hearing someone knocking. I heard some noise and stepped out to see. There were about ten persons including Dhama Thakor, Kaushik Valand, Atrik Thakor, Sanjay Thakor, Anand Thakor, Vijay Bharatbhai and five others carrying wooden sticks and a dagger," Vaghela has said in the FIR, adding that he was assaulted by the group. Vaghela's sister Taruna also sustained injuries who came to rescue Vaghela.

He sustained head injuries and is recuperating at a hospital in Viramgam.