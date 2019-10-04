Darjeeling tea workers observing 12-hr strike

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Oct 04 2019, 14:54pm ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2019, 15:01pm ist

Ahead of the festive season, workers of all the 87 tea garden estates of Darjeeling are observing a 12-hour strike on Friday demanding higher bonus payout.

Seven trade unions belonging to Himalayan Plantation Workers Union (HPWU) and Darjeeling, Terai, Dooars Plantation Labour Union (DTDPLU) are demanding a higher bonus payout at 20 per cent against 12 per cent which has been offered by the management.

The strike, which has impacted plucking of tea leaves, began at 4 am and will continue till 4 pm, sources said.

Darjeeling Indian Tea Association (DITA) secretary Mohan Chettri said that the unions had been demanding a bonus of 20 per cent.

"However, we have been offered 12 per cent", Chettri said. The issue was likely to be finalised at a meeting between the unions and the managements of tea estates on October 17, he said.

However, the tea garden workers of Terai and Dooars of north Bengal have been offered a bonus payout of 18.5 per cent which has been accepted by them, the sources said.

