Date for CBSE board exams to be announced on December 31

DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 26 2020, 20:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2020, 21:05 ist
Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal on Saturday said that the date for upcoming CBSE board exams will be announced on December 31 at 6 pm.

"Major announcements for students & parents! I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for CBSE board exams in 2021," he tweeted.

 

Pokhriyal on Tuesday had ruled out conducting board examinations for classes 10 and 12 till February next year in view of the Covid-19 situation.

