Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announces import embargo on 101 items to spur Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative

In a major push towards a self-reliant India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced an import embargo on 101 defence items to boost indigenisation of defence production.

Rajnath Singh made the announcement on Twitter and said this will be the Ministry of defence's biggest push towards PM Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative: "The Ministry of Defence is now ready for a big push to #AtmanirbharBharat initiative. MoD will introduce import embargo on 101 items beyond given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production."

In a series of tweets, Rajnath Singh said, "Taking cue from that evocation, the Ministry of Defence has prepared a list of 101 items for which there would be an embargo on the import beyond the timeline indicated against them. This is a big step towards self-reliance in defence. #AtmanirbharBharat"

"This decision will offer a great opportunity to the Indian defence industry to manufacture the items in the negative list by using their own design and development capabilities or adopting the technologies designed & developed by DRDO to meet the requirements of the Armed Forces," he said.

Singh also added that the list of embargoed import items has been prepared by MoD after several rounds of consultations with the Armed Forces, public and private industriesin order to assess current and future capabilities of the Indian industry for manufacturing amuunition within India.

"The list of 101 embargoed items comprises of not just simple parts but also some high technology weapon systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, transport aircrafts, LCHs, radars and many other items to fulfil the needs of our Defence Services. The list also includes, wheeled Armoured Fighting Vehicles (AFVs) with indicative import embargo date of December 2021, of which the Army is expected to contract almost 200 at an approximate cost of over Rs 5,000 crore. The embargo on imports is planned to be progressively implemented between 2020 to 2024. Our aim is to apprise the Indian defence industry about the anticipated requirements of the Armed Forces so that they are better prepared to realise the goal of indigenisation," he tweeted.

Rajnath Singh also said that the MoD has bifurcated the capital procurement budget for 2020-21 between domestic and foreign capital procurement routes. A separate budget head has been created with an outlay of nearly Rs 52,000 crore for domestic capital procurement in the current financial year.