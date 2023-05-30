Rajnath Singh interacts with Indian diaspora in Nigeria

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with Indian diaspora in Nigeria

During the interaction, Singh emphasised the Indian government’s focus on ‘Aatmanirbharta’ and the significant progress made in defence exports in recent years

PTI
PTI, Abuja,
  • May 30 2023, 15:22 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 15:22 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during an interaction with the Indian community in Nigeria at an event organised by Indian High Commission, in Abuja. Credit: IANS Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted India's growing importance on the world stage owing to its fast-expanding economy and progressive government actions as he interacted with the Indian diaspora in Nigeria.

Singh arrived here on Sunday on a three-day visit, marking the first-ever visit of an Indian defence minister to the African country.

He represented India at the swearing-in ceremony of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday.

Later on Monday, Singh interacted with the Indian diaspora in Nigeria at an event organised by the Indian High Commission in Abuja, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Read | Need to focus on technological advancement in defence sector: Rajnath Singh

He emphasised the government’s focus on ‘Aatmanirbharta’ and the significant progress made in defence exports in recent years towards achieving the objective of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’, it said.

Singh highlighted India's growing importance on the world stage owing to its fast-expanding economy.

The event was attended by members of the Indian community not just from Abuja, but also from other cities of Nigeria such as Lagos.

Singh appreciated the positive contributions made by the Indian community in Nigeria.

He also interacted with the senior Nigerian dignitaries, including the Chief Justice and Acting Minister of Defence, at a dinner hosted by the Indian High Commissioner, the statement said.

Nigeria is home to more than 50,000 Indians. Indian-owned/operated companies and businesses are among the largest employers in the country.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Nigeria
Rajnath Singh
Make in India
Bola Tinubu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chinese mission with 1st civilian reaches space station

Chinese mission with 1st civilian reaches space station

Lower yield, reduced prices hit Darjeeling tea industry

Lower yield, reduced prices hit Darjeeling tea industry

Third of Milky Way's planets could harbour life: Study

Third of Milky Way's planets could harbour life: Study

If only we knew what makes an entrepreneur

If only we knew what makes an entrepreneur

'Shark Tank' fame Ashneer Grover now joins 'Roadies'

'Shark Tank' fame Ashneer Grover now joins 'Roadies'

China launches mission with first civilian to space

China launches mission with first civilian to space

Pre-term births and a silent emergency

Pre-term births and a silent emergency

The flop that was a hit!

The flop that was a hit!

One Care, an eldercare service launched in Bengaluru

One Care, an eldercare service launched in Bengaluru

 