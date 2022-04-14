Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Hawaii

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Hawaii

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 14 2022, 12:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 12:29 ist

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue here.

Singh is in the Hawaiian capital for a brief visit to the Headquarters of the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), a unified combatant command of America's Armed Forces responsible for the key Indo-Pacific region. He arrived here from Washington on Wednesday.

"Paid tributes to Pujya Bapu at his statue in Honolulu, Hawaii," Singh tweeted on Thursday, sharing a photograph of the event.

The USINDOPACOM and Indian military have wide-ranging engagements, including a number of military exercises, training events and exchanges.

Singh along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reached the US on Sunday to attend the India-US '2+2' Ministerial Dialogue in Washington on Monday - the first under the Biden administration.

The US side was represented by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin at the dialogue.

Before the 2+2 Dialogue, Singh held a bilateral meeting with Austin and reviewed the entire gamut of Indo-US defence ties and agreed to step up military-to-military relations.

Singh and Jaishankar also attended a virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajnath Singh
2+2 Dialogue
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Indo-US talks
Indo-US
Mahatma Gandhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Pics from pre-wedding festivities

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Pics from pre-wedding festivities

In Pics | 10 inspiring quotes by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

In Pics | 10 inspiring quotes by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

IPL 2022: A deep dive into sagging fortunes of MI & CSK

IPL 2022: A deep dive into sagging fortunes of MI & CSK

When mother’s milk becomes poison…

When mother’s milk becomes poison…

How to make sense of the new LBGT culture war

How to make sense of the new LBGT culture war

 