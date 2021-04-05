Delhi allows 1/3rd of Covid-19 vaccine centres to operate 24 hours

Delhi allows Covid vaccine centres to operate 24 hours

The vaccination sites at present operate from 9 am to 9 pm

DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 05 2021, 17:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 18:55 ist
One-third of Covid-19 vaccination centres in all Delhi government hospitals will operate 24 hours from April 5. 

"In order to accelerate the pace of Covid-19 vaccination, it has been decided that the timings of functioning of the Covid-19 vaccination centres should be increased," an order stated.

"It is hereby ordered that with effect from 06.04.2021, one-third of the vaccination sites in all Delhi Government hospitals will also function from 9.00 pm to 9.00 am," it said.

The move comes amid a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the national capital and across the country. 

All the facilities will ensure the deployment of adequate manpower at these sites to ensure their smooth functioning, authorities said.

The national capital recorded 4,033 coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally to over 6.76 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 11,0811 with 21 new fatalities being reported, according to the bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. 

(With inputs from PTI)

