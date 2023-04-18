Delhi BJP hits back at Kejriwal for his remarks on PM, calls him 'sarphira'

As the Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal continued to attack PM Modi as “uneducated”, the Delhi unit of the BJP hit back and called the chief minister “sarphira” (insane). Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana said that Kejriwal’s accusations were due to the frustration that he will eventually go to jail.

On Monday, Kejriwal narrated a “story” of a “king who was educated till the fourth standard” during a one-day assembly. Kejriwal said that the prime minister was using investigative agencies to target the Opposition leaders. BJP legislators staged a walkout in protest.

Also Read | Congress says internal democracy in party, dismisses contrarian views on supporting Kejriwal amid CBI summons



Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana, in retaliation, said that CM Kejriwal has lost his senses. “For the first time in the history of India, an insane chief minister called for the session of a legislative assembly just so that he can narrate a 20-minute story at the cost of crores of rupees to the people of Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal is expressing his frustration because he is scared of going to jail,” Khurana said.

During the assembly session, which came a day after the CBI questioned Kejriwal over nine hours, the AAP passed a resolution moved by their chief whip Dilip Pandey. The resolution said that the BJP has been trying to check the fast rise of the AAP over the years, and after “having failed to stop the growing popularity of Arvind Kejriwal in remotest parts of the country”, the PM has now unleashed central agencies including CBI and ED to crush the AAP.