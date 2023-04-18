Congress says internal democracy in party, dismisses contrarian views on supporting Kejriwal amid CBI summons

Congress on Tuesday dismissed contrarian views from within on supporting AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the CBI summoning him as “personal views” and said its national stand is that the party will oppose misuse of central agencies to target Opposition leaders.

Senior Rajya Sabha MP and Delhi in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil told a press conference that the Congress-led UPA government never misused central agencies like the CBI and has always been open to investigations whenever corruption charges were brought up.

Gohil’s remarks came as some leaders like senior leaders Ajay Maken and Partap Singh Bajwa were critical of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge telephoning Kejriwal after he received the CBI summons in the Delhi excise policy case to express solidarity and take forward the exercise of Opposition unity ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“There is internal democracy in our party. These are personal views,” Gohil said even as he admitted that local political situations at state level are the reasons for such comments.

“Our national line is that we will oppose the misuse of central agencies against Opposition leaders,” he said, adding that he has explained the position to Delhi leaders.

Also Read | Kharge calls Kejriwal after CBI summons; talks Opposition unity

His comments came as Maken urged Congress’ lawyer-politicians, including Steering Committee members, not to represent Kejriwal in courts alleging that he is corrupt and Bajwa, who is Punjab Leader of Opposition, too welcomed the CBI summons. The comments are seen by the party leadership as compulsions of state leaders.

Gohil said whenever there were corruption allegations, the UPA government took action and cited the setting up of a Joint Parliamentary Committee into the 2G scam despite the Supreme Court ordering a probe.

He said the central agencies are being used against political opponents and wherever this is happening, the Congress would fight against it.

“I also want to clarify that the UPA never used central agencies to summon Narendra Modi or Amit Shah in cases and whenever they were summoned, it was because of Supreme Court and High Court orders. If we had misused agencies, then Modi would not have become Prime Minister and Amit Shah the Home Minister,” he said.