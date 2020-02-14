Delhi cab driver held for making obscene gestures to woman advocate

A 38-year-old cab driver was arrested for allegedly making obscene gestures in front of a woman advocate here on Friday, police said.

The accused has been identified as Satish Sharma, a resident of Nilothi. The lawyer had boarded the cab from Gurgaon for Delhi High Court, they said.

According to the police, the driver made obscene gestures, following which she called the police and lodged a written complaint.

Later, a case under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of IPC was registered at Tilak Marg police station, and the accused was nabbed.