'Delhi chalo' protest: Farmer unions call meeting to decide on Centre's offer to hold talks

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday had invited leaders of farmer unions for talks on Tuesday

  • Dec 01 2020, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2020, 09:55 ist
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Protesting farmers have called a meeting later in the day to take a decision on the Centre's offer to hold talks as they continue their agitation at Delhi border points against the government's new agri laws.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday had invited leaders of farmer unions for talks on Tuesday, instead of December 3, citing the Covid-19 pandemic and cold.

"We will hold a meeting today to take a decision whether we should accept the Centre's offer or not," Baljeet Singh Mahal, a farmer leader, said.

Thousands of farmers stayed put at various Delhi border points for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming.

"Keeping in view the cold and Covid-19, we have invited leaders of farmer unions for discussion much before the scheduled December 3 meeting," Tomar had told PTI on Monday.

The meeting has been called at 3 pm on December 1 at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital, he said, adding that those leaders who were present in the meeting held on November 13 have been invited this time.

On Monday, the farmers said that they have come to the national capital for a "decisive battle" and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to their "mann ki baat".

They said that they will continue their agitation until their demands are met.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

