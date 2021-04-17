Red Fort row: Delhi Court grants bail to Deep Sidhu

Delhi court grants bail to Red Fort violence accused Deep Sidhu

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 17 2021, 11:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 11:31 ist
Deep Sidhu file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi court has granted bail to actor-activist Deep Sidhu who was arrested in connection with the Red Fort violence on the Republic Day, according to ANI.

Sidhu was arrested on February 9 in connection with the violence on the Republic Day during farmers' tractor parade against the Centre's three new agri laws. 

More to follow...

 

Deep Sidhu
Red Fort
farm laws
Farmers protests
Delhi

