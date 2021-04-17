Delhi court grants bail to Red Fort violence accused Deep Sidhu

Delhi court has granted bail to actor-activist Deep Sidhu who was arrested in connection with the Red Fort violence on the Republic Day, according to ANI.
Sidhu was arrested on February 9 in connection with the violence on the Republic Day during farmers' tractor parade against the Centre's three new agri laws.
