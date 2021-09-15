HC notice to EC on PIL against parties offering cash

Delhi HC notice to EC, others on PIL against parties offering cash in polls 

The EC's counsel had submitted that it had issued strict guidelines for the political parties in relation to corrupt practices

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 15 2021, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2021, 18:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Election Commission why it failed to take action against political parties for violating its guidelines on corrupt practices and offering cash transfers in manifestos to voters.

"Why are you shying from taking action? Start taking action. Don't just issue notices and letters. Let us see what action you are taking. Proposed actions also, you can state," a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh told a counsel, appearing for the poll panel.

As the EC's counsel submitted that it had issued strict guidelines for the political parties in relation to corrupt practices following S Subramaniam Balaji case judgement (2013) by the Supreme Court, the bench sought to know the action taken by it against the parties, saying powers are ornaments and those have to be used for the welfare of the public at large.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by two advocates Parashar Narayan Sharma and Capt Gurvinder Singh who contended that offering cash without any work in election manifestos has to be declared illegal.

It also sought a response from the Centre on the petition which said such cash for vote promises are in violation of Section 123 of the Representation of People Act related to corrupt practices and bribery.

The bench also issued notice to two political parties -- Indian National Congress (INC) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) -- as the petition pointed out both had in the 2019 general election offered cash to a certain section of the society. The INC announced the Nyuntam aay Yogyna -- NYAY scheme and offered to put Rs 72,000 yearly to a section of voters.

The court posted the matter for hearing on September 24.

Also read: EC declares bypolls for seven Rajya Sabha seats in six states

Senior counsel Soumya Chakraborty, appearing for the petitioners, contended that when cash is offered, not against any labour, it is not supported by any policy and countenanced in the Constitution.

"During the Covid-19 pandemic, funds were put in accounts of people. It was an extraordinary situation. If political parties start the trend of giving money not against any work, our industries, and agriculture will finish," he submitted.

The petition filed through lawyer Amardeep Maini claimed a spike in practices such as offering cash and freebies would be a death blow to the foundation of democracy and cast a pall of gloom over the free universal franchise.

It further alleged the EC for reasons best known to them have adopted a stony silence.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi High Court
Delhi
India News
Election Commission

Related videos

What's Brewing

Remote work goes 'luxury', but many may be left out

Remote work goes 'luxury', but many may be left out

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Grey, blue, green: The chromatics of a hydrogen economy

Grey, blue, green: The chromatics of a hydrogen economy

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

DH Toon | Remembering 'Abba Jaan' of the nation

DH Toon | Remembering 'Abba Jaan' of the nation

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

 