Delhi health infrastructure should be used for its residents only: AAP govt panel

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 06 2020, 17:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 17:08 ist
Reuters/File photo

A Delhi government panel has suggested that the health infrastructure of the city should be used only for treating residents of the national capital in view of the COVID-19 crisis, sources said on Saturday.

The panel, headed by Dr Mahesh Verma, has submitted its report to the government in which it has said that if Delhi health infrastructure is open for non-residents, all beds will be occupied within three days.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 1,330 fresh coronavirus cases taking the COVID-19 tally in the city beyond the 26,000-mark, as the death toll due to the disease jumped to 708.

