Delhi man kills wife whom he married after rape charge

A man from Delhi was arrested on the charges of murder of his wife, whom he married six months ago after she accused him of rape, the police said.

According to police, Rajesh was accused of rape by the woman and subsequently, he was arrested and jailed, the Hindustan Times reported.

"Rajesh was released from jail after filing an affidavit that he will marry Babita. Both got married in December 2020”, Sub-inspector Narendra Singh, who led a team of Delhi Police officers to Nainital, said.

However, last month, the victim's family reported that she is missing since June 11.

The police then traced her phone records to find her last location around Nainital. The location of Rajesh, who initially denied having anything to do with his wife's disappearance, later was also found around the same area, police told the publication. The accused allegedly had sex with his wife inside a cave before killing her.

“About 13 km from Nainital, he expressed his desire to have a physical relationship with his wife at a secluded place. He took her to a cave. After having sex, he strangled his wife,” Vijay Mehta, officer-in-charge of Nainital district’s Tallital police station said, citing the investigation by the Delhi Police.

Rajesh had convinced his wife to go with him to Udham Singh Nagar, to check on his mother. However, he took her to Nainital instead, police said. Following an interrogation, Rajesh said he decided to kill his wife after she and her mother "harassed" him.