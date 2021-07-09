Delhi passes colour-coded Covid-19 response action plan

Hotels, lodges will stay open; cinemas, banquets shut during all alert levels

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 09 2021, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 21:54 ist
People shop at Lajpat Nagar Central Market after it reopened on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Hotels and lodges will stay open, while cinema and banquet halls will remain closed during all the four-level of alerts as part of the colour-coded response action plan passed by the DDMA to deal with a possible third wave of Covid-19, officials said on Friday.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) passed a colour-coded Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Friday under which curbs will be implemented in accordance to the severity of the Covid-19 situation here.

The colour codes based on positivity rate (on two consecutive days), cumulative number of new Covid cases (over a week) and average oxygenated-bed occupancy (for a week) will designate four levels of alerts, the officials said.

The 'Yellow' (Level-1) alert will be sounded when the positivity rate crosses 0.5 per cent or new cases increase to 1,500 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaches 500.

The corresponding response will involve operation of restaurants at 50 per cent capacity between 8 am to 10 pm and bars with 50 per cent capacity between 12 noon to 10 pm, opening of hotels and lodges with curbs on banquets and conferences, closure of cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, banquet halls, auditoriums, assembly halls or similar places, barbers shop, salon, beauty parlour, spas and wellness clinics, gyms and yoga institutes, entertainment parks and similar places.

Also read: Covid-19 crisis | This is a serious cause of concern: Health Ministry on crowded tourist spots

Only outdoor yoga will be allowed under the Level-1 alert.

The next level of alert coded with 'Amber' colour (L-2) will come into force if the positivity rate rises above one per cent or new cases number 3,500 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaching 700.

'Amber' alert will invoke the same responses as 'Yellow' one except that outdoor yoga, which was allowed during the yellow alert won't be allowed, while only home delivery and takeaway will be allowed for restaurants.

The 'Orange' or L-3 alert will be the next stage, which will kick-in if the positivity rate crosses two per cent or new cases number 9,000 or oxygenated bed occupancy becomes 1,000.

The 'Red' alert (L-4) will be the highest level and will come into force if the positivity rate crosses five per cent or new cases rise to 16,000 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaches 3,000.

The corresponding response to Orange and Red alerts will remain the same as 'Amber' one. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DDMA
Delhi
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown

