Delhi Police asks wrestlers to provide photos, videos and audios to prove their allegations

As the wrestlers continue to stand their ground against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, two women wrestlers who accused Singh of touching their breasts and groping them have been asked by the Delhi Police to provide photos, videos, and audio to prove their allegations, according to a report in The Indian Express.

As per the FIR, one of the wrestlers had been hugged by Singh tightly for around 15 seconds after she won a competition overseas. While the wrestler claimed that she had to keep her hands near her breasts to avoid being groped, the police allegedly asked her for a photograph of the incident.

The police have even asked the wrestlers to provide the date and time for all the incidents that they have reported, the duration they were at the WFI office, the identity of their roommates and other witnesses especially when they were abroad.

After complaints of threatening calls made by Singh were filed, a wrestler and her relative were asked to provide details. The relative had been issued a notice asking for video/photograph/call recording/WhatsApp chats of those calls.

One of the wrestlers who received the notice to provide proof told that during a warm-up session in 2018, Singh lifted her jersey and touched her stomach and breast on the pretext of checking her breathing pattern.

These notices have been signed by the Investigating Officer at the Connaught Place police station in Delhi. The Oversight Committee formed by the Union Sports Ministry had also asked the victims for audio/video proof.

The protesting wrestlers have alleged that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is using his influence to put sexual harassment victims under pressure and forcing them to change their statements.

While the police and authorities continue to seek proof of the assault, international referee Jagbir Singh claimed that he has been a witness to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's inappropriate behaviour towards female grapplers on several occasions since 2013.

"I have been a UWW referee since 2007 and I have been a referee before the birth of the protesting wrestlers. I have known Brij Bhushan for a long time," Jagbir told PTI.

"I couldn't say much because until the girls registered complaints, I could not do anything. But I saw the episode with my own eyes and felt bad," he said.

On June 5, women wrestlers were given a day to respond to the notices that had been issued to them under Section 91 of CrPC.

“We have provided whatever evidence we have. One of our relatives has also given the police what they asked for,” a wrestler told the publication. The wrestlers had started their protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the month of April when several women wrestlers including a minor had alleged that the accused had indulged in the crime of sexual harassment against them during his tenure at the Wrestling Federation of India.

(With agency inputs)