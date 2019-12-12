Delhi's air quality in 'severe' category

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 12 2019, 11:01am ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2019, 11:26am ist
Photo by AFP

The air quality in the national capital was in the "severe" category for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

The city recorded an air quality index (AQI) 428 at 9.46 am, against 408 on Wednesday morning.

Delhi's suburbs -- Ghaziabad (470), Ghaziabad(426), Greater Noida (422), Faridabad (398) and Gurgaon (390) -- also breathed extremely polluted air.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category. NSD

New Delhi
Air Quality Index
Air Pollution
