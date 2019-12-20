Dense fog in Delhi delays over 100 trains, 10 flights

Dense fog enveloped Delhi on Friday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 6.4 degrees Celsius, thus affecting the rail and air traffic as visibility dipped considerably.

Over 100 trains were running late by up to two hours, while 10 flights were delayed due to the dense fog, rail and Delhi airport officials informed.

Relative humidity was 95 per cent, at 8.30 am.

Due to low temperature and high humidity, the air quality dropped to the "severe" category in the morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi's AQI was 430 at 8 am.

Visibility was zero at Palam and 300 metres at Safdarjung, at 5.30 am. Later, visibility improved to 50 metres at Palam, but dipped by another 100 metres at Safdarjung around 8.30 am, a meteorological department official said.

The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy day with 'cold to severe cold conditions' in the city as the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 16 degrees Celsius.