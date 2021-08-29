DGCA extends ban on international commercial flights till Sept 30

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday extended the ban on international commercial passenger flights to and from India till September 30.
The ban was earlier in effect till August 31. The suspension, however, does not apply on international cargo flights and those specifically approved by the DGCA, a circular by the aviation body said.
— DGCA (@DGCAIndia) August 29, 2021
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube