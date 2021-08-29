DGCA extends ban on international commercial flights till Sept 30

DGCA extends ban on international flights till Sept 30

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 29 2021, 12:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 12:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday extended the ban on international commercial passenger flights to and from India till September 30.

The ban was earlier in effect till August 31. The suspension, however, does not apply on international cargo flights and those specifically approved by the DGCA, a circular by the aviation body said.

More to follow...

