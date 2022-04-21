DH Evening Brief: Jahangirpuri's C-Block heavily barricaded; AAP looks to form govt in Karnataka

  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 17:55 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
    Jahangirpuri's C-Block heavily barricaded; residents stay indoors, media entry restricted

    A day after the NDMC's demolition drive following communal clashes, Jahangirpuri's C-Block, the epicentre of Saturday's violence, witnessed heavy security deployment and barricading as it remained out of bounds for the media, and residents stayed indoors.

    AAP will form its third govt in Karnataka: Arvind Kejriwal

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday kicked off the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) campaign in Karnataka and said his party will form its third government in the southern state after being elected to power in Delhi and Punjab.

    Several feared trapped in BCCL abandoned coal mine collapse

    Several persons are feared trapped in an abandoned coal mine in the Dhanbad district after it collapsed during illegal mining on Thursday, officials said.

    Supreme Court halts Jahangirpuri demolition for next 2 weeks, issues notice to NDMC, others

    The Supreme Court on Thursday extended till further orders its direction for maintaining status quo on the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area which witnessed massive clashes during the 'Hanuman Jayanti' procession.

    Block it so that not even a fly comes through: Putin after Mariupol 'liberation'

    Russian President VladimirPutinordered his forces not to storm the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the besieged city of Mariupol on Thursday but instead to block it "so that not even a fly comes through.”

    Centre to take call on LIC IPO timing this week

    The government is likely to take a call on the timing of LIC's initial public offering within this week, a senior official said.

    Explosion in north Afghanistan mosque kills at least 10, injures 40

    A powerful explosion in a Shiite Muslimmosquein northern Afghanistan on Thursday killed at least 10 worshippers and injured another 40, according to a hospital official.

    Andhra family stranded as car taken away for CM's convoy

    A family was left stranded on a road in Andhra Pradesh's Ongole town after police took away the car in which they were travelling in along with the driver, saying they needed it for the convoy of Chief Minister Y SJagan Mohan Reddy.

    Assam police takes Jignesh Mevani into custody over tweets on PM Narendra Modi

    Assam police late on Wednesday night took custody of Vadgam MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, reportedly over a couple of tweets claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who "considers Godse as God," should appeal for peace and harmony against communal clashes in Gujarat.

    80-year-old man dies, three injured after e-scooter battery explodes in Hyderabad

    An 80-year-old man died and three of his family members suffered burn injuries when the battery of an electric scooter plugged in for charging exploded at their house in Nizamabad district, police said.

