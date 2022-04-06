DH Evening Brief: April 6, 2022

Al-Qaeda chief uses Karnataka hijab row to target democracy in India
Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri has used the recent hijab controversy in Karnataka to target democracy in India, saying "we must stop being deceived by the mirage of the pagan Hindu democracy".
In an 8.43-minute video clip released by the terror outfit online, and verified by the American SITE Intelligence Group, Zawahiri also showered praises on Karnataka college student Muskan Khan for confronting a group of students opposing hijab in her college in early February.
India has chosen side of peace, says EAM S Jaishankar on Ukraine conflict
Asserting that India is strongly against the Russia-Ukraine conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said if New Delhi has chosen a side, it is the side of peace and for an immediate end to violence.
Maruti Suzuki to hike prices for entire model range this month
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it will increase the prices of its entire model range this month amid the rise in input costs. Over the past year, the cost of the company's vehicles continued to be adversely impacted due to an increase in various input costs, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.
Guns, tanks and Twitter: How Russia and Ukraine are using social media as the war drags on
Social media has become a primary source of information for news-hungry audiences around the world trying to make sense of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, it’s being used by the governments of Russia and Ukraine to set the agenda for wider media reporting.
Sri Lanka's crisis: The disaster of economic dependency
Sri Lanka’s economic crisis has turned into a crisis of political power. The President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, is under siege from protests across the country. How did the country reach this tipping point? While the entire world experienced the pain and suffering of the Covid-19 pandemic, the specific circumstances interacted with the country’s fragile and dependent economic structure to produce a breakdown of unprecedented scale.
Delhi Municipal Council withdraws order allowing Muslim staff to leave early during Ramzan
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Wednesday withdrew its order which allowed all its Muslim employees who are observing the fast during the month of Ramzan to leave the office early. The order, issued on Tuesday, was opposed by NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay, saying any such directive was not secular.
'Hope, I don't get to hear this case again': CJI on Amazon, Future Retail matter
A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana on Wednesday said it hopes it does not have to hear this case again while noting that Amazon and Future Retail Limited (FRL) will move the arbitration tribunal to resume arbitration proceedings.
CCI probes debt trustee units of SBI, Axis, IDBI banks
The Competition Commission of Indiais investigating the trustee units of State Bank of India, Axis Bank and IDBI Bank for suspected collusion on fees, triggering a lawsuit by a group representing them, documents seen by Reuters showed.
Protests leave Sri Lanka's ruling dynasty teetering
In 2020, Mahinda Rajapaksa won elections to become Sri Lanka's prime minister, serving under his brother and president Gotabaya. In 2021, another sibling, Basil, was named finance minister, tightening the family's hold on power.
Pak PM attempted to sack Gen Bajwa, claims dissident
The disgruntled leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Amir Liaquat Hussain has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan attempted to sack the Pakistan Chief of the Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa and he was a witness to it, The News reported.
Al-Qaeda chief uses Karnataka hijab row to target democracy in India
Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri has used the recent hijab controversy in Karnataka to target democracy in India, saying "we must stop being deceived by the mirage of the pagan Hindu democracy".
In an 8.43-minute video clip released by the terror outfit online, and verified by the American SITE Intelligence Group, Zawahiri also showered praises on Karnataka college student Muskan Khan for confronting a group of students opposing hijab in her college in early February.
Read more
India has chosen side of peace, says EAM S Jaishankar on Ukraine conflict
Asserting that India is strongly against the Russia-Ukraine conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said if New Delhi has chosen a side, it is the side of peace and for an immediate end to violence.
Read more
Maruti Suzuki to hike prices for entire model range this month
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it will increase the prices of its entire model range this month amid the rise in input costs. Over the past year, the cost of the company's vehicles continued to be adversely impacted due to an increase in various input costs, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.
Read more
Guns, tanks and Twitter: How Russia and Ukraine are using social media as the war drags on
Social media has become a primary source of information for news-hungry audiences around the world trying to make sense of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, it’s being used by the governments of Russia and Ukraine to set the agenda for wider media reporting.
Read more
Sri Lanka's crisis: The disaster of economic dependency
Sri Lanka’s economic crisis has turned into a crisis of political power. The President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, is under siege from protests across the country. How did the country reach this tipping point? While the entire world experienced the pain and suffering of the Covid-19 pandemic, the specific circumstances interacted with the country’s fragile and dependent economic structure to produce a breakdown of unprecedented scale.
Read more
Urdu reaches snacks; Haldiram's trends on Twitter
Popular snack maker Haldiram's was trending across Twitter after it landed in a row over its Navratri-themed snack using 'Urdu' on the packet.
Read more
Delhi Municipal Council withdraws order allowing Muslim staff to leave early during Ramzan
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Wednesday withdrew its order which allowed all its Muslim employees who are observing the fast during the month of Ramzan to leave the office early. The order, issued on Tuesday, was opposed by NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay, saying any such directive was not secular.
Read more
'Hope, I don't get to hear this case again': CJI on Amazon, Future Retail matter
A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana on Wednesday said it hopes it does not have to hear this case again while noting that Amazon and Future Retail Limited (FRL) will move the arbitration tribunal to resume arbitration proceedings.
Read more
CCI probes debt trustee units of SBI, Axis, IDBI banks
The Competition Commission of Indiais investigating the trustee units of State Bank of India, Axis Bank and IDBI Bank for suspected collusion on fees, triggering a lawsuit by a group representing them, documents seen by Reuters showed.
Read more
Protests leave Sri Lanka's ruling dynasty teetering
In 2020, Mahinda Rajapaksa won elections to become Sri Lanka's prime minister, serving under his brother and president Gotabaya. In 2021, another sibling, Basil, was named finance minister, tightening the family's hold on power.
Read more
Pak PM attempted to sack Gen Bajwa, claims dissident
The disgruntled leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Amir Liaquat Hussain has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan attempted to sack the Pakistan Chief of the Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa and he was a witness to it, The News reported.
Read more
Is Picasso being cancelled?
Some of the quotes attributed to him would probably cause Twitter's servers to combust if he said them now.
Read more