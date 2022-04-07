DH Evening Brief: April 7, 2022

    'Speaker's ruling on no-trust motion violates Art 95'

    Pakistan's Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday noted that National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri's move to dismiss a no-confidence motion against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan through a controversial ruling is, prima facie, a violation of Article 95 of the Constitution as he said the court will issue a decision in the high-profile case today.

    Here's why Air India has cancelled Delhi-Moscow flight

    Air India on Thursday cancelled its Delhi-Moscow service over the fear that its flight insurance may not be valid in Russian skies amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, sources said.

    All 24 ministers of Andhra Pradesh resign ahead of cabinet reshuffle

    All 24 ministers of Andhra Pradesh submitted their resignation on Thursday ahead of the cabinet reshuffle. The swearing-in of the new ministers is expected to take place in an open area near the state secretariat on April 11.

    NATO countries asked to provide more weapons to Ukraine

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday called on members of the organisation to provide more weapons for Ukraine and not just defensive anti-tank and anti-craft arms.

    Bulldozers to the rescue of precariously perched BJP CMs

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent win in the state's elections was attributed to his tough stance on law and order. Other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief ministers finding their positions precarious have now taken a leaf out of his book.

    Rajesh Tope denies confirmation of new Covid-19 XE variant in India

    Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on April 7 denied confirmation of the new ‘XE’ variant of Covid-19 in India and said that as there is no confirmatory report from Centre or National Institute of Biologicals (NIB), Maharashtra's Health Department doesn't confirm it.

    Vaping leads to addiction in 'new generation' of users, report warns

    A major review on the health effects of e-cigarettes reflects what public health advocates have feared – escalating use of e-cigarettes in school-aged children, early warning signs of increased smoking rates in young Australians, and direct health harms of vaping in all ages.

    Flipkart eyes 2023 US listing, raises IPO valuation target to $60-70 bn

    The main reason for waiting for the IPO is due to Flipkart's internal plan to boost valuations further by focussing on two of its relatively new businesses -- online healthcare services and travel bookings, two of the sources with direct knowledge said.

    Suspected Chinese hackers collect intelligence from India’s power grid

    Suspected state-sponsored Chinese hackers have targeted the power sector in India in recent months as part of an apparent cyber-espionage campaign, the threat intelligence firm Recorded Future Inc. said in a report published Wednesday.

    20-min blitz of motion, stirs mark Budget Session's end

    Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned sine die Thursday without the customary closing remarks by the Chairman after the Shiv Sena and other opposition parties created a ruckus over price rise and the alleged misappropriation of funds collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

    World Health Day: Go desi for long-term fitness and wellness

    Considering the country's climatic conditions and the genetic makeup of its people, indigenous foods are best suited for Indians.

    Ukrainian sniper 'Charcoal' dubbed hero of modern world

    Not long after the ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ was hailed as a war hero in Ukraine for shooting down Russian aircrafts, a female sniper codenamed ‘Charcoal’ has been dubbed as a ‘hero of the modern world.’

    Qatar World Cup organisers admit workers were exploited

    The acknowledgement of failings came after an investigation by Amnesty International which said security guards were forced to work in conditions it called “forced labour" by exceeding the 60-hour maximum work week and not having a day off for months or even years.

    The race to dominate satellite internet heats up

    Though satellite internet has existed for years, the competition is about to rapidly intensify, with companies planning to launch thousands of their own systems into low Earth orbit.

