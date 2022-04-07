Here's why Air India has cancelled Delhi-Moscow flight

Air India cancels Delhi-Moscow flight over insurance issues

Flight insurance is generally provided by companies based out of western countries

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 07 2022, 14:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2022, 14:53 ist
Western countries banned all Russian airlines from their airspace after Russia started a war against Ukraine on February 24. Credit: Reuters Photo

Air India on Thursday cancelled its Delhi-Moscow service over the fear that its flight insurance may not be valid in Russian skies amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, sources said.

Flight insurance is generally provided by companies based out of western countries.

Track live updates of Russia-Ukraine crisis here

Western countries banned all Russian airlines from their airspace after Russia started a war against Ukraine on February 24. However, Air India has been operating Delhi-Moscow flights twice a week. India has not banned Russian airlines from its airspace.

The Air India's Delhi-Moscow flight that was scheduled to operate on Thursday stands cancelled, the sources said.

They stated that the flight was cancelled as it was feared that the insurance may not be valid in Russian skies.

Air India did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on this matter.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Air India
Russia
Ukraine
Business News

What's Brewing

Ukrainian sniper 'Charcoal' dubbed hero of modern world

Ukrainian sniper 'Charcoal' dubbed hero of modern world

Mariupol's dead put at 5K as Ukraine braces in the east

Mariupol's dead put at 5K as Ukraine braces in the east

The race to dominate satellite internet heats up

The race to dominate satellite internet heats up

Couple files 60 cases against each other in 41 years

Couple files 60 cases against each other in 41 years

DH Radio | Regional parties: The changing dynamics

DH Radio | Regional parties: The changing dynamics

Unity in diversity: Case for two time zones in India

Unity in diversity: Case for two time zones in India

Speed matters: How fast trains help development

Speed matters: How fast trains help development

DH Toon | Saffron party, price indices reach new highs

DH Toon | Saffron party, price indices reach new highs

6 lakh to attend as Karaga set to return after 2 yrs

6 lakh to attend as Karaga set to return after 2 yrs

Pics | Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor relationship timeline

Pics | Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor relationship timeline

 