DH Evening Brief: April 8, 2022

RBI keeps repo, reverse repo rates unchanged for 11th time in row
Tax collections soar to record Rs 27.07 lakh crore in FY22
India's tax collections soared to a record high of Rs 27.07 lakh crore in the fiscal year ended March 31 as mop-up from income and other direct taxes as well as indirect taxes jumped, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Friday.
Gross tax collection of Rs 27.07 lakh crore during April 2021 to March 2022 compares with budget estimate of Rs 22.17 lakh crore, he told reporters here.
Russian missile kills 30 civilians at train station
Ukrainian leaders predicted more gruesome discoveries would be made in reclaimed cities and towns as Russian soldiers retreat to focus on eastern Ukraine, where officials said a Russian rocket attack on a packed train station used to evacuate civilians killed over 30 people Friday.
Hours after warning that Ukraine's forces already had found worse scenes of brutality in a settlement north of Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that “thousands” of people were at the station in Kramatorsk, a city in the eastern Donetsk region, when it was hit by a missile.
Hindu seer threatens on camera to 'publicly kidnap and rape' Muslim women
A Hindu seer on camera threatened to "publicly kidnap and rape" Muslim women if members of their community (Muslims) tried to molest Hindu girls.
The seer, identified as Mahant Bajarang Muni Das, the head of a famous temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district allegedly made such remarks during a religious procession at Khairabad town in the district a few days ago, sources said.
National, state-owned brands on right-wing cross hairs over halal certification
Some right-wing organisations are now going after multiple brands including the state-owned IRCTC, Air India and Amulfed Dairy for displaying halal certificates on their product labels. These organisations said their campaign will continue till the display of such certification on their products is banned.
Halal certification is a religious authentication of products, making them permissible for Muslims to consume.
FIR registered against KSE for provocative statements after Bajrang Dal activist's death
Doddapete police Friday registered a case against Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa and BJP corporator S N Channabasappa for making provocative statements after the killing of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha in Shivamogga on February 20 following the order from a court in Bengaluru.
Delhi court directs Aakar Patel not to leave country without its permission
A Delhi court on Friday directed the chair of Amnesty International India Board Aakar Patel not to leave the country without its prior permission and stayed an order directing the CBI to withdraw a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him in a case relating to the alleged violation of the Foreign Contributions Regulation Act (FCRA).
Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann passed the order on a petition filed by the CBI seeking revision of the order passed on Thursday by a magisterial court which also asked the agency to apologise to Patel.
Can war massacres sway China's support of Russia?

China has described reports and images of civilian killings in Ukraine as disturbing and urged that they be further investigated, even while declining to blame Russia. That's drawn questions about the resiliency of Beijing's support for Moscow, but speculation that it is weakening appears to be misplaced.
Read more for a deeper look at where China stands at this stage of the conflict:
Ukraine regains full control of Chernobyl nuclear power plant
Ukraine's National Guard regained control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant (CNPP) site and the facility's security from Russian troops that had been in control of the plant since February 24. The Chernobyl nuclear plant, some 110 km north of Kyiv, suffered the worst nuclear accident in human history on April 26, 1986.
Precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine announced for 18+ age group from April 10
Precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccines will be available to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres from April 10, the Union Health Ministry announced on Friday.
All those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose will be eligible for the precaution dose, it said.
Can war massacres sway China's support of Russia?
China has described reports and images of civilian killings in Ukraine as disturbing and urged that they be further investigated, even while declining to blame Russia. That's drawn questions about the resiliency of Beijing's support for Moscow, but speculation that it is weakening appears to be misplaced.
