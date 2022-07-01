DH Evening Brief: SC raps Nupur Sharma for remarks on Prophet; Uddhav wonders why BJP refused to give CM post to Sena in 2019
DH Evening Brief: SC raps Nupur Sharma for remarks on Prophet; Uddhav wonders why BJP refused to give CM post to Sena in 2019
updated: Jul 01 2022, 17:27 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Her loose tongue set entire nation on fire: Supreme Court slams Nupur Sharma over Prophet Mohammed remarks
The Supreme Court on Friday slammed suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her remarks on Prophet Mohammed saying that she has "threatened the security of the nation" and is "single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country". Read more
Why did BJP refuse to give CM post to Shiv Sena in 2019, wonders Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday questioned BJP’s decision to install a "so-called Shiv Sainik" as Maharashtra chief minister when it did not keep its 2019 promise of rotating the CM’s post. Read more
Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin discuss energy, food markets
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone on Friday and discussed the state of global energy and food markets, Modi's office said in a statement, as India keeps buying Russian crude oil. Read more
With Maharashtra in its kitty, BJP set sights on southern states
With Maharashtra in its kitty, the BJP has consolidated its position in the north-western region and now has set it eyes on southern states especially Telangana where it is holding its national executive starting Saturday. Read more
In Pics | After a gap of 2 years, Amarnath Yatra begins amid tight security
Chants of ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’ reverberated the air at daybreak as ecstatic pilgrims began an arduous journey of faith to theAmarnathCave Shrine housed among the mighty Himalaya peaks at an elevation of 3880 metres. The pilgrims expressed happiness over the resumption of the annual pilgrimage this year after a gap of almost three years. In 2019, theYatrawas curtailed days ahead of the abrogation of Article 370. The pilgrimage did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. See pics
Uddhav strikes back, moves Supreme Court to suspend Eknath Shinde, 15 others from Assembly
Shiv Sena chief whip on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking suspension of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, 15 MLAs from the Assembly against whom disqualification pleas are pending. Read more
Centre slaps export tax on petrol, diesel; windfall tax on domestic crude oil
The government on Friday slapped a Rs 6 per litre tax on exports of petrol and ATF and Rs 13 per litre on exports of diesel. Read more
India raises import tax on gold to 12.5% from 7.5%
The Centre on Friday raised the import duty on gold to 15% from 10.75% at present in order to check a sudden surge in import of yellow metal, which has a bearing on the country's current account deficit. Read more
Bollywood has a serious rival and it's minting more money
Bollywood has a serious rival now in India. It’s bigger, louder and is making more money than its prolific, glitzy Hindi-language cousin known for its signature dance moves and opulent wedding scenes. Read more
