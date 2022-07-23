DH Evening Brief: ED arrests Bengal minister in teacher recruitment scam; Day after 'announcing' son's ticket, BSY changes tune
updated: Jul 23 2022, 18:45 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
ED arrests Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee over teacher recruitment scam
West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday in connection with its investigation into the alleged school jobs scam, an official of the agency said.
B S Yediyurappa changes tune, says only BJP leadership can decide tickets
BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa on Saturday clarified that only the party’s central leadership can decide on tickets for the 2023 Assembly election, a day after creating a storm by announcing that his son BY Vijayendra will be the Shikaripura candidate.
With heavy heart we made Eknath Shinde the CM: Chandrakant Patil
In a statement that created ripples in Maharashtra’s political circles, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil said that with a “heavy heart” the party had to make Eknath Shinde the Chief Minister instead of Devendra Fadnavis.
Five people died in rain-related incidents in Telangana, police said on Saturday. According to Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi, two persons died and one was injured on Friday night when an old building collapsed and fell on an adjacent hut where the duo lived, due to incessant rains.
SC order: Lakshadweep administration to continue meat products in school mid-day meal menu
School children of Lakshadweep will not miss chicken and other meat products from their mid-day meals anymore as the administration of the Union Territory (UT) directed the school authorities to comply with a recent Supreme Court order in this regard...
My daughter being targeted for my stand on 'loot' by Sonia, Rahul Gandhi: Smriti Irani
Union minister Smriti Irani Saturday rejectedthe Congress' allegation that her daughter ran an illegal bar in Goa, and said the college student was targeted because of her mother's vocal stand on the Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's "Rs 5,000-crore loot" in the National Herald case.
Karnataka Congress chief, Siddaramaiah camp spar over CM candidate
Squabbling in the Congress' Karnataka unit between leaders owing allegiance to state president D K Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah over who should be the chief minister if the party comes to power in next year's Assembly elections continued with the former calling upon party members to "first work to bring the party to power".
CWG: Neeraj-led Indian athletics team primed for best show after Delhi
The spotlight will be on Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra but the likes of Murali Sreeshankar and Avinash Sable are also strong medal contenders as the Indian athletics team eyes its best Commonwealth Games show away from home in the upcoming edition in Birmingham.
