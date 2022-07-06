DH Evening Brief: Naqvi resigns from Union Cabinet amid Vice President buzz; Now, IndiGo & Vistara suffer technical malfunctions
updated: Jul 06 2022, 18:45 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh resign from Union Cabinet
Union ministers Mukhtar AbbasNaqviand R C P Singh submitted their resignations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, a day before the completion of their Rajya Sabha term. Read more
Now, IndiGo and Vistara flights face technical malfunctions
In another instance of flight malfunction, smoke was detected in the cabin of IndiGo's Airbus aircraft flying from Raipur to Indore on July 5while taxiing after landing. In a separate incident on the same day, a "minor" electrical malfunction occurred in the engine of a Vistara flight from Bangkok after it landed at the Delhi airport. Read more
FIR against Mohua Moitra for remarks on Goddess Kali, TMC MP says 'Bring it on BJP'
Police in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday registered a case against Trinamool Congress MP MahuaMoitraover her remark about Goddess Kali. The First Information Report (FIR) was registered by the crime branch in state capital Bhopal under section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (outraging religious feelings), an official said. Read more
Twitter removes filmmaker Leena Manimekalai’s 'Kaali' poster tweet
Social media platform Twitter has pulled down filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's tweet about her documentary "Kaali", which is currently at the centre of a controversy, in response to "a legal demand". Read more
Dhawan to lead India in away ODI series against West Indies; Rohit, Kohli among those rested
Shikhar Dhawan was on Wednesday named India captain for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, beginning on July 22 in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Read more
Sufi cleric from Afghanistan shot dead in Nashik
In a shocking incident, a Sufi cleric from Afghanistan, has been shot dead in Yeola town of Nashik district of Maharashtra. Read more
DGCA gives SpiceJet show-cause notice over 'degradation of safety'
Taking strong note of at least eight instances of technical malfunction of SpiceJet flights in the past 18 days, the aviation regulator has issued a show-cause notice to the airline, saying a review has showed "poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions" and that it has "failed to establish a safe, efficient and reliable air service". Read more
A day after a face-off between Chhattisgarh police and their Uttar Pradesh counterparts to arrest TV news anchor Rohit Ranjan for playing a doctored clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a team of Raipur cops went to his house in Ghaziabad again on Wednesday, but he was not found there, a senior official said. Read more
Who could take over as UK prime minister?
Boris Johnson's days as UK prime minister look numbered, after two high-profile resignations from his senior ministerial team. But while several possible successors have been suggested, there is no clear favourite. Read more
Importance of the name-change gambit in Indian politics
In its dying moments last week, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Maharashtra, headed by then chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, approved the renaming of two places — Aurangabad was changed to Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiva. It also named the Navi Mumbai Airport after late political leader and land rights activistDB Patil. Read more
Liquor flows free in 'dry' Gujarat
Despite stringent laws in place to prohibit it, liquor apparently flows free in "dry" Gujarat. In June, the Sarpanch of Bhesan village in Junagadh district announcedthat if anyone is caught intoxicated the person will be punished by the village panchayat. Read more
