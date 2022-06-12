DH Evening Brief: Tharoor asks PM to 'break his silence' on Prophet row; UP politicians 'cap'italise on new style statement
updated: Jun 12 2022, 18:14 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
High time PM breaks his silence: Tharoor on Prophet row
Amid outrage over the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed by the BJP's now-sacked two functionaries, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said it is high time Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence on the "proliferation of hate speech and Islamophobic incidents" in the country, asserting that his silence is interpreted by some as condoning what has been happening.
Global media giants battle for IPL broadcast rights
Global media giants including Disney and Sony and Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani reportedly battled Sunday for the broadcast rights for the Indian Premier League cricket tournament, one of the world's most-watched sporting events.
UP 'protestors' thrashed in police custody, BJP lawmaker calls it 'return gift to rioters'
A controversy erupted in Uttar Pradesh after a BJP lawmaker termed the alleged thrashing of some Muslims by cops in a police station, who had allegedly taken part in Friday's protests over the Prophet remarks row, a "return gift to the rioters".
Prophet row: High security in Ranchi, internet restored
Tension prevailed in Jharkhand capital Ranchi on Sunday, as police strengthened security in sensitive areas and registered 25 FIRs against "thousands" of people in the aftermath of violent protests over controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed.
Goal of $5 trillion GDP appears to be case of 'shifting goalposts': Chidambaram
With Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran citing the IMF forecast that the Indian economy would cross $5 trillion by 2026-27, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said the goal of a $5 trillion GDP appears to be a case of "shifting goalposts" as the original target year was 2023-24.
'Still in charge,' reminds Congress as Mamata calls Opposition parties
As Mamata Banerjee called a meeting of Opposition parties to discuss Presidential elections, Congress has given a subtle message to the West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo that it is still in charge while reminding that the “time is ripe to rise above our differences” and discussions need to be “open minded”.
Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital due to Covid-related issues
Congress president Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital here "owing to Covid-19 related issues", party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.
Uttar Pradesh politicians 'cap'italise on new style statement
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi donned a saffron cap during a roadshow in Gujarat in March, all BJP leaders were seen wearing similar caps during the party's foundation day celebrations in April.
