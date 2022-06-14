DH Evening Brief: Now, youngsters can join forces for 4 years; PM directs recruitment of 10 lakh people in 1.5 years
DH Evening Brief: Now, youngsters can join forces for 4 years; PM directs recruitment of 10 lakh people in 1.5 years
updated: Jun 14 2022, 17:05 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Armed forces unveil 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme: Now, youngsters can join forces for 4 years, become 'agniveers'
India unveiled a new scheme called "Agnipath" on Tuesday for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, largely on a short-term contractual basis, with an aim to cut the ballooning salary and pensions bill. Read more
PM Narendra Modi directs recruitment of 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" in the next year and a half, his office said on Tuesday. Read more
BJP stance on history, articulated by Shah, gets thumbs down from Nitish
The BJP's insistence that history be rewritten with more emphasis on Hindu kings who resisted Muslim invasion than on the invaders themselves has received a thumbs down from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose JD(U) is the saffron party's largest alliance partner. Read more
DGCA imposes Rs 10L fine on Air India for denying boarding to passengers without compensation
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Air India for denying boarding to passengers holding valid tickets and thereafter not providing mandatory compensation to them. Read more
Watch: Group of women beat up pizza chain employee in Indore
A video has gone viral on social media showing a group of four women mercilessly beating up a young female employee of a pizza chain in Indore, despite repeated pleas by the latter to stop. Watch video
WPI rose to record high of 15.88% in May from 15.08% in April
Wholesale price-based inflation rose to a record high of 15.88 per cent in May on rising prices of food items and crude oil. Read more
31 students at 2 Bengaluru schools test positive for Covid-19
Thirty-one children from two schools in Dasarahalli, North Bengaluru, have tested positive for Covid-19, an official said. Most of them are mildly symptomatic and none has been taken to hospital. Read more
Rs 1.32 lakh crore loss puts LIC IPO among top Asia wealth losers
An eye-popping $17 billion wipeout in market value has made Life Insurance Corp of India one of the biggest wealth destroyers among Asia’s initial public offerings this year. Read more
Bengaluru is world's top fifth hub for tech investments in 2022
Bengaluru held on to its record trend of attracting technology investments and other Indian cities such as Mumbai and Delhi and hubs such as Telangana and Kerala are also making a mark on the global startup ecosystems charts, according to new research released at London Tech Week 2022 on Tuesday. Read more
Armed forces unveil 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme: Now, youngsters can join forces for 4 years, become 'agniveers'
India unveiled a new scheme called "Agnipath" on Tuesday for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, largely on a short-term contractual basis, with an aim to cut the ballooning salary and pensions bill. Read more
PM Narendra Modi directs recruitment of 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" in the next year and a half, his office said on Tuesday. Read more
BJP stance on history, articulated by Shah, gets thumbs down from Nitish
The BJP's insistence that history be rewritten with more emphasis on Hindu kings who resisted Muslim invasion than on the invaders themselves has received a thumbs down from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose JD(U) is the saffron party's largest alliance partner. Read more
DGCA imposes Rs 10L fine on Air India for denying boarding to passengers without compensation
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Air India for denying boarding to passengers holding valid tickets and thereafter not providing mandatory compensation to them. Read more
Watch: Group of women beat up pizza chain employee in Indore
A video has gone viral on social media showing a group of four women mercilessly beating up a young female employee of a pizza chain in Indore, despite repeated pleas by the latter to stop. Watch video
WPI rose to record high of 15.88% in May from 15.08% in April
Wholesale price-based inflation rose to a record high of 15.88 per cent in May on rising prices of food items and crude oil. Read more
31 students at 2 Bengaluru schools test positive for Covid-19
Thirty-one children from two schools in Dasarahalli, North Bengaluru, have tested positive for Covid-19, an official said. Most of them are mildly symptomatic and none has been taken to hospital. Read more
Rs 1.32 lakh crore loss puts LIC IPO among top Asia wealth losers
An eye-popping $17 billion wipeout in market value has made Life Insurance Corp of India one of the biggest wealth destroyers among Asia’s initial public offerings this year. Read more
Bengaluru is world's top fifth hub for tech investments in 2022
Bengaluru held on to its record trend of attracting technology investments and other Indian cities such as Mumbai and Delhi and hubs such as Telangana and Kerala are also making a mark on the global startup ecosystems charts, according to new research released at London Tech Week 2022 on Tuesday. Read more