DH Evening Brief: Oppn's search for Prez candidate continues as Gopalkrishna Gandhi declines offer; Registration for Agnipath recruitment from July
updated: Jun 20 2022, 17:28 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Gopalkrishna Gandhi declines offer to be Presidential candidate for Opposition
Opposition will have to start afresh their search for a common candidate for the Presidential electionsas Gopalkrishna Gandhi on Monday declined their offer to fight the electoral battle saying there could be “far better” people than him for the honour, a day before the leaders are to meet here to discuss the possible nominee. Read more
Army issues notification for recruitment under Agnipath scheme
The Army on Monday issued a notification for induction of soldiers under the Agnipath military recruitment scheme.The Army on Monday issued a notification for induction of soldiers under the Agnipath military recruitment scheme. Read more
Two main shooters involved in Sidhu Moosewala's murder arrested
In a major breakthrough, the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Monday arrested two main shooters and their one facilitator who were involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala. Read more
'Modi will die Hitler's death...': Congress leader amid ED probe, Agnipath protests
Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahai on Monday said Prime Minister NarendraModiis behaving like AdolfHitlerand "will die likeHitler" if he follows the path of the German dictator. Read more
Tourists stuck mid-air in cable car in Himachal
Eleven people were stranded mid-air in a cable car at Parwanoo Timber Trail inHimachalPradesh's Solan district as rescuers began bringing them to safety one by one, a state disaster management official said on Monday. Read more
Pregnant women temporarily unfit: Indian Bank stirs row
The Delhi Commission For Women has issued a notice to the Indian Bank seeking withdrawal of its new recruitment guidelines which prevents a woman, who is three or more months pregnant, from joining service. Read more
9 members of a family found dead in Maharashtra village
In a shocking incident, nine members of a family were found dead in Mhaisal village in Miraj tehsil of Maharashtra's Sangli district on Monday. Read more
Chinese smartphone maker Realme cracks tough India
Last year, when a global chip shortage forced many smartphone makers to delay launches, upstart Chinese brandRealmetook a gambit in India. With processors from global giants such as Qualcomm Incin short supply, Realme decided to buy them from a relatively unknown Shanghai manufacturer to be able to keep churning out new handset models. Read more
SpiceJet pilots' heroic escape after plane caught fire
The safe emergency landing of SpiceJet flight (SG-723) at the Patna airport was possible due to the cool and calm efforts of its woman pilot Monika Khanna and co-pilot Bajeet Singh Bhatia. Both the pilots have emerged as heroes and the director of the airline lauded their efforts. Read more
Traffic crawls in parts of Delhi due to road closures over Bharat Bandh, Congress protest
Parts of Delhi witnessed massive traffic jams on Monday as the traffic police closed off several roads in view of a call for Bharat Bandh, and the Congress' protest against the Centre's Agnipath scheme and "vendetta politics" against Rahul Gandhi. Read more
