Tourists stuck mid-air in cable car in Himachal Pradesh, rescue ops under way

  • Jun 20 2022, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2022, 15:16 ist
Image taken from Twitter. Credit: @ANInews

Eight tourists were stuck in a cable car near Himachal Pradesh's Parwanoo on Monday following a technical snag, police said.

The cable car of resort Timber Trail, located on the Chandigarh-Shimla national highway, in Solan district was stranded mid-air for over an hour.

Officials told IANS that a rescue operation is under way and there was a possibility that Army officials may be summoned for rescuing the tourists.

Tourists stuck shared videos of the incident with their family members. Two of the tourists have been rescued by hanging a rope, an official added.

Legislator Dhani Ram Shandil told the media that the rescue operation is under way.

More details are awaited.

 

 

