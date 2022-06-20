Tourists stuck mid-air in cable car in Himachal Pradesh, rescue ops under way

Eight tourists were stuck in a cable car near Himachal Pradesh's Parwanoo on Monday following a technical snag, police said.

The cable car of resort Timber Trail, located on the Chandigarh-Shimla national highway, in Solan district was stranded mid-air for over an hour.

Officials told IANS that a rescue operation is under way and there was a possibility that Army officials may be summoned for rescuing the tourists.

#WATCH Cable car trolly with tourists stuck mid-air at Parwanoo Timber Trail, rescue operation underway; tourists safe#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/mqcOqgRGjo — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

Tourists stuck shared videos of the incident with their family members. Two of the tourists have been rescued by hanging a rope, an official added.

Legislator Dhani Ram Shandil told the media that the rescue operation is under way.

More details are awaited.