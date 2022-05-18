DH Evening Brief | Rajiv Gandhi case convict says 31 years in jail is the message; 12 die in Gujarat factory wall collapse
DH Evening Brief | Rajiv Gandhi case convict says 31 years in jail is the message; 12 die in Gujarat factory wall collapse
updated: May 18 2022, 17:25 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
My 31 years in prison is the message: Rajiv Gandhi case convict Perarivalan
The relief on the faces of A G Perarivalan and his family members following the Supreme Court's order for his release after 31 years in jail was palpable. Read more
12 labourers killed in wall collapse at factory in Morbi, Gujarat
At least 12 labourers were killed when a wall collapsed at a salt packaging factory in Gujarat's Morbi district on Wednesday, officials said. Read more
Supreme Court grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora. Read more
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal resigns
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday tendered his resignation citing personal reasons. Read more
Rains wreak havoc: Why Assam sees floods every year
More than 5 lakh people have fled their homes in Assam to escape heavy floods triggered by pre-monsoon rains that drowned eight. Torrential rains lashed most of the rugged state, and the downpour continued on Wednesday, with more forecast over the next two days. Cachar was the worst-hit district in the state. Read more
Gyanvapi mosque: A fresh cause célèbre for the BJP?
When the Supreme Court delivered its judgment on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case in November 2019, clearing the way for the building of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, one had hoped that a long, bitter, communally-charged chapter in the history of modern India had finally come to an end. Read more
In a major blow to Congress, Hardik Patel resigns from party months before polls
In a major blow to the Congress, working president of the party's Gujarat unit and popular Patidar community leader Hardik Patel has resigned from Congress, weeks after he praised prime minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party for being a "decisive party" while criticising his own for "ignoring" him. Read more
In Pics | Indian stars who've served as jury members at the Cannes Film Festival
Here we take a look at the Indian celebrities who served as Jury members at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. See pics
Watch: Bengaluru girl students indulge in street fight, video goes viral
Avideo of girl studentsof a reputed school in Bengaluru indulging in street fighting in full public view went viral on Wednesday. Watch here
Mundka fire: 'Messiah' crane operator who rescued 50
Crane operator Dayanand Tiwari is no less than a 'messiah' to many people who he rescued from the building in outer Delhi's Mundka where a massive fire claimed at least 27 lives and injured many last week. Read more
Both WFH and WFO can be unsettling
In a new Netflix web series titledModern Love: Mumbai,actor Chitrangada Singh plays a work-from-home mom who is struggling to finish off her first fiction novel. Her husband, played by Arshad Warsi, is a busy hotelier. Read more
See Pics: Heavy rainfall pounds Bengaluru, Orange alert issued
Heavy rain pummeled Bengaluru throwing daily life out of gear.Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an Orange alert for urban and rural districts predicting more rainfall for the next five days in the city. Here's a look at waterlogged visuals from across the city overnight. See pics
