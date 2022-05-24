DH Evening Brief: Varanasi court to hear Gyanvapi Mosque case on May 26; Puri says crude oil at $110 not sustainable
updated: May 24 2022, 17:52 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Gyanvapi suit: Varanasi court to first hear Mosque Committee on May 26
The Varanasi district court, hearing a bunch of petitions regarding the Gyanvapi Mosque, on Tuesday, ruled that it would first hear the lawyers for the Mosque Committee on the issue of admissibility of the applications by the Hindu petitioners and also the legality of the recently undertaken videography survey inside the Mosque.
Crude oil at $110 a barrel not sustainable, says Hardeep Singh Puri
Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday that a crude oil price of $110 a barrel was not sustainable, as the world faces an energy price crisis which is contributing to rising global inflation.
The politics of Prashant Kishor: Perplexing or prescient?
Nearly a fortnight has passed since election strategist Prashant Kishor, founder of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), announced his Jan Suraaj, or good governance for the people, campaign. But Kishor is yet to elaborate on the ideological underpinnings of the putative movement he has planned across Bihar to galvanise the people of India's third most populous state.
Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla arrested after being sacked from Cabinet
Punjab Health Minister VijaySinglawas sacked from the state Cabinet on Tuesday and arrested on corruption charges with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserting that his government has zero-tolerance towards corruption.
SoftBank-backed Oyo likely to shelve plans for IPO in 2022
Oyo Hotels, the once high-flying Indian startup, is shelving plans for an initial public offering in 2022 after a market downturn that would hurt its valuation, according to people familiar with the matter.
The law of diminishing returns: Can BJP win forever?
India's eroding democracy during the Narendra Modi years since 2014 has opened itself up to being downgraded by international organisations that list the progress of democracies as an "elected autocracy", close to the bottom of the list of countries where elections are regularly held.
3 teams, 1 mission: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi sets sights on 2024 Lok Sabha elections
Steering the party post-Udaipur Chintan Shivir, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday named leaders to three crucial panels – the Political Affairs Group, Task Force 2024 to strategise for Lok Sabha polls and a planning group forBharat Jodo Yatra– with the surprise inclusion of election strategist Sunil Kanugolu.
India considering tax cut on soybean and sunflower oil to cool prices
India is considering cutting an import levy on soybean and sunflower oils, another step in a series of measures the country has taken to cool surging local prices of food.
You can now travel back in time on Google Street View mobile app
To mark the 15th year anniversary of the Google Maps' popular Street View feature, search engine giant Google has introduced fresh new features to the navigation app.
Quad nations warn on 'change by force' with eyes on China
Leaders of Japan, India, Australia and the United States warned Tuesday against attempts to "change the status quo by force" as concerns grow about whether China could invade self-ruled Taiwan.
Woman found in Kerala 7 years ago heads back home to Nepal
Sita Khanal did not remember her name, who her family was or where she came from when she was spotted wandering aimlessly in a north Kerala town seven years ago.
