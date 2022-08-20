DH Evening Brief: Kejriwal 'kingpin' of Delhi 'liquor scam', says BJP; 6 killed, 13 feared dead due to flash floods in Himachal Pradesh

The makers of tablet Dolo-650 have been accused for distributing freebies of around Rs 1,000 crore to doctors as consideration for prescribing the tablet. The issue was taken up by the Supreme Court, which deemed it as a 'serious issue'. The Apex court was made aware of the issue by the Central Board for Direct Taxes (CBDT).
Good or bad economics? 'Freebies' divide Gujarat politicos, economists
The BJP government in Gujarat has for the current financial year given exemption from professional tax to salaried persons earning up to Rs 12,000 per month. The state coffers will lose Rs 108 crore annually. It has given Rs 1,250 crore interest relief to farmers. The government will also offer financial support of Rs 40,000 to students to purchase laptops for online education.
Want 'permanent peace' with India, says Pakistan PM Sharif
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan wants to have "permanent peace" with India through dialogue as war is not an option for either of the countries to resolve the Kashmir issue, according to a media report on Saturday.
While monkeypox infections have been detected in rodents and other wild animals who can spread the virus to humans, authors of the Lancet report called this the first case of monkeypox in a domesticated animal.
If a judge clears 50 cases, 100 more are filed: Kiren Rijiju on pendency in courts
With the number of pending cases nearing the 5-crore mark, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said if a judge disposes of 50 cases, 100 new litigations are filed as people are more aware now and approach courts to settle disputes.
'Raid Politics' not befitting PM Modi, who has people's mandate: Sisodia
A day after the CBI raided his residence, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday claimed that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be a battle between Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who, he alleged, was using all means to scare the AAP supremo.
Kejriwal 'kingpin' of Delhi 'liquor scam', says BJP
BJP on Saturday sharpened its attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, with Union Minister Anurag Thakur describing him as the "kingpin" of the "liquor scam" in the capital.
6 killed, 13 feared dead due to flash floods in HP
Six people were killed and 13 others were feared dead in separate incidents of flash flood and landslide triggered by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Saturday.
