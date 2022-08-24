DH Evening Brief: AAP says BJP offered Rs 20 cr each to 4 MLAs to switch sides; New govt in Bihar wins trust vote
DH Evening Brief: AAP says BJP offered Rs 20 cr each to 4 MLAs to switch sides; New govt in Bihar wins trust vote
updated: Aug 24 2022, 18:41 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 MLAs to switch sides: AAP MP Sanjay Singh
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed on Wednesday that the BJP has approached four of its legislators in Delhi, asking them to switch sides and join the saffron party or else, face "false cases, the CBI and the ED". Read more
New government in Bihar wins trust vote; BJP stages walkout
The newly-formed 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar on Wednesday comfortably won the motion of confidence amid a walkout staged by MLAs of the BJP -- which has been stripped of power as a result of the recent political upheaval in the state. Read more
Explained: How Adani moved stealthily to acquire NDTV stake
When India's richest man Gautam Adani unveiled plans for his firm to control a majority stake in New Delhi Television (NDTV) on Tuesday, it was the stealth approach in executing the transaction that drew most attention in the news industry. Read more
Watch: How Arvind Kejriwal is using BJP's playbook to challenge the saffron party
With Manish Sisodia accusing the BJP of conducting "Operation Lotus" in Delhi, it is an all-out war between the BJP and AAP. With elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in sight, AAP is borrowing BJP tactics to project itself as the main opposition to BJP. Neelu Vyas explains. Watch video
Outgoing Bihar Speaker did not want a Dalit to preside over House, says his deputy
Bihar Assembly Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari on Wednesday accused outgoing Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha of having “insulted Dalits” by denying him the opportunity to conduct proceedings of the House after stepping down. Read more
On day of floor test, CBI raids RJD leaders in Bihar
On a day the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar is facing a confidence motion, the CBI on Wednesday conducted searches at 25 locations in connection with the lands-for-jobs scam with officials claiming one of the premises raided is linked to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. Read more
Facebook newsfeed algorithm goes bonkers, users peeved over random unrelated posts
Since the Cambridge Analytica scandal in 2016, Facebook has been under attack for the lack of proper user privacy policies. And, several million subscribers have left for greener pastures and this has impacted the company's revenue in recent quarters. Read more
The boycott diary, and who will shut it?
In the last few weeks, we have seen an interesting trend. Not a new one, mind you. From boycotting products for flimsy reasons, now big-budget movies are under attack. Aamir Khan'sLaal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar'sRaksha Bandhanand the latest, Tapasee Pannu'sDobara.The reason: Well, more or less the same. Read more
