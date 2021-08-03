DH Evening Brief: August 3, 2021

The Basavaraj Bommai administration has relieved BJP legislators and other experts who were appointed to key advisory positions by former chief minister BS Yediyurappa. In a notification issued by the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR), ten people have been relieved from various positions they held in the previous government. Read more
India still not out of danger zone as Covid-19 reproductive number above one in eight states
The government on Tuesday said India's reproductive number that denotes the spread of Covid-19 is more than one in eight states, including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Reproduction or reproduction number is a measure that highlights the number of people a coronavirus positive person infects, thereby, reflecting the severity of its spread. A number of one or below one indicates a slowly spreading virus, while any number above 1 indicates a rapid spread. Read more
Insult to Parliament: PM Modi slams Opposition for tearing papers, making 'derogatory' remark
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday fumed at the opposition for “insulting” Parliament by repeated disruptions and “derogatory” references to the legislative process, but asked BJP members to exercise restraint. Read more
Mere harassment won't amount to abetment of suicide: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court has said mere harassment without any positive action on the part of the accused does not amount to abetment of suicide under the Section 306 of the IPC. A bench comprising justices L Nageswara Rao and Aniruddha Bose said: "Mere harassment without any positive action on the part of the accused proximate to the time of occurrence which led to the suicide would not amount to an offence under Section 306 IPC. Abetment by a person is when a person instigates another to do something". Read more
Risk of heart attack, stroke increases in first two weeks after testing Covid-positive: Study
The risk of heart attack and stroke is increased three-fold in the first two weeks following Covid-19, according to a study published in The Lancet journal. The study compared the occurrence of acute myocardial infarction or heart attack, and stroke in 86,742 Covid-19 patients with 348,481 control individuals in Sweden from February 1 to September 14, 2020. Read more
Protest over Joel Malu's alleged custodial death turns violent in Bengaluru; see pics
Over two dozen African nationals staged a protest outside the JC Nagar police station against the alleged custodial death of a Congo national, who was arrested for drug peddling. See pics
'4 more Indian firms may soon start vaccine production'
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said in Parliament that four more Indian pharma firms are expected to start coronavirus vaccine production by October-November that will accelerate the inoculation drive. Read more
Indian American girl declared one of brightest students in world
An Indian American girl has been declared one of the brightest students in the world by a top US university. Natasha Peri, 11, a student at Thelma L. Sandmeier Elementary School, in New Jersey has been honoured for her exceptional performance on the SAT, ACT, or similar assessment taken as part of the John Hopkins Center for Talented Youth Talent (VTY) Search, a media release said Monday. Read more
CBSE class 10 results declared: Girls outshine boys
Girls outshone boys by a slender margin of 0.35 per cent while 99.04 per cent students passed the class 10 exams, the results which were declared by the CBSE on Tuesday. According to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) data, 57,824 students have scored above 95 per cent marks, while 2,00,962 candidates have scored between 90 and 95 per cent. Read more
What will the Earth be like in 500 years?
Scientists can make some pretty accurate forecasts about the future. But predicting what the Earth will be like 500 years from now is a difficult task because there are many factors at play. Imagine Christopher Columbus in 1492 trying to predict the Americas of today! Read more
