DH Evening Brief: August 7, 2021

Neeraj Chopra wins historic gold in men's javelin throw
Star javelin throwerNeerajChopraon Saturday became the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by quite a distance to notch up the first track-and-field Games medal for the country. Read more
Johnson and Johnson's single-dose Covid-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in India
The Government on Saturday announced that Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine has been granted Emergency Use Approval (EUA) in India.With the approval J&J’s vaccines, India now has five vaccines for its nationwide immunisation drive which clocked over 50 crore doses on Friday. Read more
In Pics: From Neeraj Chopra to Sindhu, India's medal winners at Olympics
From Neeraj Chopra's gold to PV Sindhu's bronze, here's a look at the athletes who won medalsat the Tokyo Olympics. See pics
Security agencies got into a tizzy after an anonymous caller informed the police that bombs have been placed at three railway stations in Mumbai and actor Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow, although the call later turned out to be a hoax and two persons were detained from neighbouring Thane in this connection, an official said on Saturday. Read more
Wrestler Bajrang Punia wins Olympic bronze medal; India match best result
He did not live up to the sky-high expectations but India's BajrangPuniawill return from Tokyo with a bronze medal on Olympic debut after outwitting Daulet Niyazbekov in the play-off here on Saturday.If his defence let him down in the semi-final against Hazi Aliev, Bajrang's smart attacking moves made him a 8-0 winner against Kazakhstan's Niyazbekov, to whom he had lost in the semi-finalof the 2019 World Championship. Read more
Warren Buffett’s cash trap can snare Big Tech too
Jeff Bezos, since stepping away from Amazon.com Inc., has become the latest billionaire to head to space. Meanwhile, Facebook Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg is eyeing life in the metaverse. But don’t expect to see Warren Buffett riding on the next rocket ship for his 91st birthday this month or talking up virtual dimensions in Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s earnings report Saturday. Read more
This device can detect Covid-19 from saliva sample
A team of researchers has designed a small tabletop device that can detect SARS-CoV-2 from a saliva sample in about an hour.In a new study, published in the journal Science Advances, the researchers, including James Collins from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), showed that the diagnostic is just as accurate as the PCR tests now used. Read more
India offers Cairn Energy $1billion refund
India expects to refund $1 billion to UK-based Cairn Energy after it moved to scrap a retrospective tax law that unleashed bitter fights with prominent foreign investors, Financial Times reported.The lower house of parliament on Friday approved a draft law introduced the previous day, cancelling a 2012 policy that enabled New Delhi to tax some foreign investments retrospectively. Read more
Cong used to recite the word 'poor' like a 'song': Modi
In a veiled attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the previous government of indulging in hypocrisy, and said it used to recite the word 'poor' hundred times a day like a "song", but did not work for their welfare. Read more
