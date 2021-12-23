DH Evening Brief: December 23, 2021

PM Modi says cows may be 'sin' for some but they are 'revered' by us
Sticking to his party's 'Hindutva' agenda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that cows might be a 'sin' for some people but they were 'revered' by others.
Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating a milk plant and some other developmental projects in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi, Modi also took potshots at his rivals saying that they never took any interest in the development of Uttar Pradesh and instead only promoted 'mafiaraj'.
A blast inside the district court complex on Thursday left one person dead and three injured, police said.
The blast that took place in the washroom of the second floor of the court complex was so powerful that one of the walls in the complex got damaged and windows of some vehicles parked on the premises were shattered.
Covishield booster dose 'effective' against Omicron: Oxford lab study
A three-dose course of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield in India, is effective against the Omicron coronavirus variant, the pharmaceutical company said on Thursday, citing data from an Oxford University lab study.
UP govt is snatching land from Dalit community, alleges Priyanka Gandhi
While addressing a Press Conference in Delhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on December 23 alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is snatching land from Dalit community. She said, “Almost every household in the country has donated something to Ram Mandir Trust. A door-to-door campaign was held too. It is a matter of devotion and that is being toyed with. The pieces of land of Dalits, which could not have been purchased, were grabbed.”
When Pakistan and India agreed to restore peace along the highly volatile Line of Control (LoC) in February 2021, it appeared that they were again ready to take a turn on the bumpy road of animosity and mistrust. The ensuing months, however, showed that it was yet another mirage.
The story of Pakistan-India relations is a tale of the proverbial ‘one step forward, two steps backward’. So far, almost every positive development in terms of the bilateral ties has been overtaken by innate hostility that is often driven by popular sentiments.
In a first, Urban Company sues protesting women workers
Urban Company, a platform company that provides home and beauty services, has sued its female workers for protesting against rules that the women say will hurt their earnings, in the country's first such legal action amid growing discontent against gig work.
Among the new policies proposed by Urban Company is a subscription scheme that requires partners to pay a sum of money upfront and take on a minimum number of jobs each month, new categories of partners, and a discount scheme for customers.
Trouble brewing in Uttarakhand Congress, leaders called to Delhi
After the Congress Campaign committee chief in Uttarakhand Harish Rawat targeted leaders for not giving him a free hand in the party affairs, the Congress is now trying to resolve issues amicably. Sources said that the state leaders have been called to Delhi on Thursday and possibly a meeting would be held at Rahul Gandhi's residence in a day or two in which Rawat will also be present.
Karnataka Assembly passes anti-conversion bill amid protests
The Karnataka Assembly passed the anti-conversion bill or the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 amid protests from the Opposition.
In Pics | Notable personalities who died in 2021
From movie stars to political stalwarts, here's a look at the influential personalities who left us in 2021.
