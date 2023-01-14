DH Evening Brief: Security increased at Nitin Gadkari's house, office following threat calls; AI row victim rubbishes claim she urinated on herself
DH Evening Brief: Security increased at Nitin Gadkari's house, office following threat calls; AI row victim rubbishes claim she urinated on herself
updated: Jan 14 2023, 17:22 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Security increased at Nitin Gadkari's house, office following threat calls
Security was beefed up at Union minister Nitin Gadkari's residence and office here after an unidentified person made threat calls, police said.Read more
AI row victim rubbishes claim she urinated on herself
A woman, who had accused her co-passenger Shankar Mishra of urinating on her on an Air India flight, on Saturday refuted the claims made by him that she seems to have urinated on herself, saying these are "completely false and concocted and by their very nature are disparaging and derogatory". Read more
CBI raids under way at Manish Sisodia's office in Delhi
TheCBIon Saturday conducted "searches" at the office of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in excise policy, Delhi government sources said. Read more
China reports almost 60,000 Covid-related deaths in a month
China's health authorities on Saturday reported almost 60,000 Covid-related deaths in just over a month, the first major death toll released by the government since the loosening of its virus restrictions in early December. Read more
Congress suspends Bharat Jodo Yatra for 24 hours after death of MP Santokh Choudhary
The Congress on Saturday suspended its Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was in Punjab, for a day as a mark of respect for party MP Santokh Singh Choudhary who died following a heart attack during the march. Read more
Avalanche hits Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez; warning issued for 12 districts
An avalanche hit a village in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday, but there was no loss of life or damage to property, officials said. Read more
Joshimath subsidence: Here are other places in Uttarakhand at risk of sinking
A sinking Joshimath is highlighting the dangers posed to the region and the fragile ecology of the mountain range disturbed by a proliferation of dams, roads and military sites near the border with China. Read more
Russia hits key infrastructure in Kyiv
A Russian missile attack hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv on Saturday morning and explosions rang out in the Dniprovskiy district of the Ukrainian capital, a senior presidential official and other officials said. Read more
Security increased at Nitin Gadkari's house, office following threat calls
Security was beefed up at Union minister Nitin Gadkari's residence and office here after an unidentified person made threat calls, police said.Read more
AI row victim rubbishes claim she urinated on herself
A woman, who had accused her co-passenger Shankar Mishra of urinating on her on an Air India flight, on Saturday refuted the claims made by him that she seems to have urinated on herself, saying these are "completely false and concocted and by their very nature are disparaging and derogatory". Read more
CBI raids under way at Manish Sisodia's office in Delhi
TheCBIon Saturday conducted "searches" at the office of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in excise policy, Delhi government sources said. Read more
China reports almost 60,000 Covid-related deaths in a month
China's health authorities on Saturday reported almost 60,000 Covid-related deaths in just over a month, the first major death toll released by the government since the loosening of its virus restrictions in early December. Read more
Congress suspends Bharat Jodo Yatra for 24 hours after death of MP Santokh Choudhary
The Congress on Saturday suspended its Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was in Punjab, for a day as a mark of respect for party MP Santokh Singh Choudhary who died following a heart attack during the march. Read more
Avalanche hits Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez; warning issued for 12 districts
An avalanche hit a village in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday, but there was no loss of life or damage to property, officials said. Read more
Joshimath subsidence: Here are other places in Uttarakhand at risk of sinking
A sinking Joshimath is highlighting the dangers posed to the region and the fragile ecology of the mountain range disturbed by a proliferation of dams, roads and military sites near the border with China. Read more
Russia hits key infrastructure in Kyiv
A Russian missile attack hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv on Saturday morning and explosions rang out in the Dniprovskiy district of the Ukrainian capital, a senior presidential official and other officials said. Read more