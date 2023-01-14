CBI raids under way at Manish Sisodia's office in Delhi

CBI raids are under way at the office of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Secretariat.
आज फिर CBI मेरे दफ़्तर पहुँची है. उनका स्वागत है.
इन्होंने मेरे घर पर रेड कराई, दफ़्तर में छापा मारा, लॉकर तलशे, मेरे गाँव तक में छानबीन करा ली.मेरे ख़िलाफ़ न कुछ मिला हैं न मिलेगा क्योंकि मैंने कुछ ग़लत किया ही नहीं है. ईमानदारी से दिल्ली के बच्चों की शिक्षा के लिए काम किया है.
— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 14, 2023
Visuals from outside the Delhi Secretariat where CBI raids are underway at the office of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. pic.twitter.com/ljYXURuPmV
— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023
