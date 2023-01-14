China reports almost 60,000 Covid-related deaths in a month

China reports 60,000 Covid-related deaths in a month

There were a total of 59,938 Covid-related deaths between December 8, 2022 and January 12 this year

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  Jan 14 2023, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2023, 16:14 ist
Elderly patients with Covid symptoms receive intravenous drips at the emergency ward of a hospital in Fuyang in central China's Anhui province. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

China's health authorities on Saturday reported almost 60,000 Covid-related deaths in just over a month, the first major death toll released by the government since the loosening of its virus restrictions in early December.

There were a total of 59,938 Covid-related deaths between December 8, 2022 and January 12 this year, Jiao Yahui, head of the Bureau of Medical Administration under the National Health Commission, told a press conference.

