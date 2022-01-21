DH Evening Brief: January 21, 2022

Covid-19: Karnataka government lifts weekend curfew; night curfew remains
In a respite for citizens and businesses, Karnataka decided Friday to lift the stay-at-home order on weekends, while retaining all other curbs such as the daily night curfew and 50 per cent capacity in restaurants. Read more
You can see my face everywhere, says Priyanka Gandhi on Cong's UP CM face
Congress on Friday opened its door for a post-poll Opposition coalition if such a scenario arises in Uttar Pradesh but with a condition that its agenda on youth and women should be fulfilled. Read more
Amar Jawan Jyoti merged with National War Memorial's 'eternal flame'
The Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate was merged with the eternal flame at the National War Memorial (NWM) here on Friday. Read more
Channi to file defamation case against Kejriwal over 'dishonest man' comment
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said he would file a defamation case against AAP leader Arvind Kejirwal, who allegedly dubbed him a dishonest man after the ED carried out raids in the state, including at the premises of the Congress leader's nephew. Read more
'One handbag' rule for fliers likely to be enforced strictly
The 'one handbag rule' for fliers will soon be strictly enforced with the CISF flagging rising congestion at pre-embarkation security checkpoints in airports. Read more
Grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to be installed at India Gate
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. Read more
We saw that the Indian dressing room was divided into two groups: Kaneria
Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has claimed that the Indian dressing room looked divided during the first ODI against South Africa at Paarl, which the tourists lost by 31 runs on January 19. Read more
In Pics | A sneak peek into Hyderabad's colossal Statue of Equality
Here are some glimpses from the ‘Statue of Equality’, the world's second-tallest statue in a sitting position, situated in Hyderabad. Built at a whopping Rs 1,000 crore, this 45-acre complex on the outskirts of the city was funded by donations from devotees globally. This place will open its doors to public after the statue unveiling by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 5. See pics
Udupi hijab ban: Karnataka competing with UP and Assam
One does not know what should shake us more - the murder of Sameer by a violent Hindu mob or the forcible ouster of eight Muslim students from their classes by the authorities of a government college in Udupi for wearing hijab and disallowing them to speak in Urdu or use 'salam' to greet others. Read more
